ST. PAUL — With the Minnesota Capitol in its final days of the 2020 session , lawmakers are just beginning public hearings on one of their biggest priorities of the year: the state's biennial billion-dollar-plus bonding and infrastructure package.

Minnesotans will get a look at the House's proposal on Tuesday, May 12, just days before sine die, in a committee hearing. Released on Monday, the Democratic-controlled House's bill comes in at $2.5 billion devoted to infrastructure projects and maintenance throughout the state.

Before the start of the legislative session, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz proposed a slightly more modest $2.03 billion package of his own. Legislative Republicans, on the other hand, have said from the start that the state should finance more conservatively, around $1 billion or less.

In addition to negotiating the dollar amount, House Democrats may have another challenge on their hands: Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, on May 2 said his caucus will refuse to vote in favor of a bonding bill while Walz's coronavirus emergency powers remain in effect. Despite having a majority, House Democrats need to have at least some Republicans on board for the bonding bill, as a three-fifths affirmative vote is required. Then, it must clear the Republican-controlled Senate.

Now, as the coronavirus pandemic and its economic tolls stretch on, those partisan divides have remained. Democrats say the time is now to borrow, with interest rates low and hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans looking for work (construction jobs are deemed essential). Republicans, on the other hand, say lending should be kept to a minimum as finances go south. Within months, Minnesota's $1.5 billion surplus morphed into a $2.4 billion deficit.

Among the priorities laid out in House Democrats' 162-page, $2.5 billion proposal released Monday were $453 million for the Department of Transportation, $327 million for the Public Facilities Authority, $203 million for the Department of Employment and Economic Development, $202 million for the Department of Natural Resources, $264 million for Minnesota State colleges and universities and $162 million for the University of Minnesota.