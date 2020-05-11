ST. PAUL — A coalition of government officials and environmental groups is calling on Minnesota lawmakers to approve approximately $300 million in state bonding for water infrastructure upgrades.

With a smattering of local level projects eligible for the funding scattered across the state, members said the failure to do so could endanger public health. For smaller municipalities whose capital investments are more dependent on state funding, they say, the age and condition of water treatment systems are especially dire.

"We have seen cities that are at their wit’s end," Sen. David Senjem, R-Rochester, told reporters during a Monday morning, May 11 phone call.

Members of the "Fix the Pipes" group are making their push as the bonding bill's future in the Minnesota Legislature remains unclear. House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt has threatened to block any proposals for a public construction project package unless Gov. Tim Walz cedes the emergency powers he assumed at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We as a Legislature need to be ready to step up to cogovern with him to keep Minnesotans safe during this pandemic,” Daudt, R-Crown, said over the weekend.

House Republican votes would be needed to pass a bonding bill, which require three-fifths majority approval. House Democrats have said that they are preparing a contingency plan in the event that politics foil their proposal, though they have offered few details about it, while Senate leaders from both parties have said they hope to move forward with a bonding bill.

Walz in January proposed that Minnesota borrow $2 billion this year to fund local public infrastructure projects. Nearly $300 million of that sum be on the table for local drinking water, storm water and sewer projects.

Other avenues of state funding, coalition members said, would not help to put the same dent in the project backlog.

For some municipalities, money is all that stands between them and a project start date. Two Harbors wastewater superintendent Luke Heikkila said during the coalition press call on Monday that state regulators have already approved a sewer project planned for the city of 3,500.

"We’re just waiting for funding to make this affordable," he said.

In addition to keeping drinking water safe and improving flood prevention efforts, members of the group argue that the funding could help to gin up local economies affected by pandemic related social restrictions. By their estimate, it could create approximately 7,200 jobs statewide — many of which are in construction — and generate a $1.8 billion return on investment.

Citing a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimate that Minnesota will require roughly $7 billion in upgrades over the next 20 years in order to meet federal drinking water standards, members of the coalition argue that the time to invest in water infrastructure is now.

It remains to be seen whether lawmakers will approve the full amount of water project spending included in Walz's proposal. In any case, they are rapidly running out of decision time with only a week left in the normal 2020 legislative session and no word on a special session.