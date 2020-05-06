ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's Legislature speedily passed expanded protections for Minnesotans voting during the coronavirus pandemic, but some advocates say the bill doesn't go far enough.

Both Minnesota's House and Senate this week passed House File 3429, which opens up $17 million in federal funds to boost sanitation, health and safety practices as August's primaries and November's general election approaches, with the threat of coronavirus looming. On a Friday, May 8, news conference call, though, six advocacy groups said they support the bill, but more needs to be done to protect Minnesotans' voting access to prevent a situation like neighboring Wisconsin saw.

Wintana Melekin, the executive director of Minnesota Voice, said Minnesota "must and absolutely can do better."

"Our country had a voting rights movement where many people lost their lives to cast a ballot," she said. "It would be absolutely a complete shame if we force Americans to risk their lives again for our democracy we have already fought for."

Melekin pushed for expanded vote-by-mail options, in hopes of easing congestion at polling locations, reducing risk of contracting coronavirus for both voters and poll workers. She said all eligible voters should be mailed an absentee ballot rather than having to apply, and that those who vote by mail shouldn't have to obtain a witness signature in case they live alone -- especially in times of social distancing, when safely finding a witness could be difficult.

Francis Hall, a member of the Service Employees International Union Asian Pacific Islander Caucus, said vote-by-mail could also be crucial for non-English-speaking voters who require translation services. Translators may not be able to help everyone who needs their services safely, making mail-in voting a more flexible option.

Leslie Redmond, President of the NAACP Minneapolis, qualified that voting by mail isn't right for everyone. For those that change addresses often, it may not be a viable option, and in-person voting works best. She said in order to make sure elections are safe and inclusive for everyone, the state needs to have multiple methods to cast a ballot.

Amy Caucutt of Rochester, who is an election judge and member of the Rochester League of Women Voters, also urged legislators to provide more resources to local governments and elections offices. They will surely have a difficult time recruiting poll workers this year -- most poll workers are 65 or older, some with chronic health conditions, she said -- and will need more manpower for the time-consuming task of counting mail-in ballots.