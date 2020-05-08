The action is meant to help postal customers who've been temporarily displaced because of the coronavirus. The agency's Hold Mail service is designed for customers who plan on being away from their home or business for up to 30 days.

According to a press release, though, the agency opted to suspend the 30-day time frame because of the pandemic and extend all requests beyond 30 days.

Customers whose mail has been on hold beyond 30 days as of May 30 will have until June 14 to make arrangements for the future of their deliveries. On June 15, the USPS will revert to its regular 30 day policy.

"We understand that different parts of the country will be reopening at different times based on local conditions," the agency stated. "If customers live in one of the areas reopening, we encourage them to contact their local post office as part of their return to business and make arrangements to collect their mail on hold or make arrangements to restart regular delivery of mail, including mail still being held."

For more information, call (800) 275-8777. The Bemidji Post Office is located at 401 Irvine Ave. NW.