ST. PAUL — With mere weeks left in Minnesota's legislative session, time is running out for lawmakers to pass a bonding bill — a potential multibillion dollar borrowing package to invest in state infrastructure and public projects. But some say politics are getting in the way.

In a virtual press conference on Wednesday, May 6, Senate Democrats proposed their own $2.3 billion bonding package. For months, Democrats have pressed for a higher bonding bill, saying the time to borrow is now while interest rates are low, while Republicans have held firm to keep the state's borrowing low out of fiscal caution.

Now the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic downturn — which turned Minnesota's $1.5 billion surplus to a $2.4 billion deficit — seem to have hardened the partisan divide. On Saturday, House Republicans announced they'd block any bonding bills from passage while Gov. Tim Walz's pandemic emergency powers remain in place.

Sen. Sandra Pappas, D-St. Paul, said on Wednesday that she's disappointed to see "politics as usual" play out with this year's bonding package.

"I thought given the crisis, that politics would be left behind, and it looked that way at the beginning of session, at the beginning of the pandemic," she said. "There was a lot of cooperation between the leaders. But that just hasn’t played out with the bonding committee."

With nearly 625,000 Minnesotans out of work thanks to the pandemic, Sen. Nick Frentz, D-North Mankato, said "the number one thing to remember about a bonding bill in these times is that it’s stimulus. It’s jobs, jobs, jobs."

As hundreds of thousands in the state need work, Democrats say infrastructure projects could provide that boost. Frentz likened Senate Democrats' proposal to President Theodore Roosevelt's Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s.

"During the Great Depression, we put over 3 million Americans to work and it had exactly the effect that we wanted," he said. "Today, our discussion about bonding allows us to do the exact same thing."

Walz in January proposed a $2.03 billion bonding package, while legislative Republicans have pressed for a package pricing in under $1 billion.