ST. PAUL -- A Minnesota state senator tweeted a now-deleted video of himself asking why campgrounds and resorts are closed to recreating during the coronavirus pandemic, while homeless Minnesotans are sleeping outside.

Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, on Tuesday, May 5 tweeted the question, "How is camping on the streets of St Paul any safer than your family camping up North?" He later deleted the tweet after drawing criticism on social media.

In a corresponding video of himself in St. Paul, he pointed behind himself to a "tent city" of homeless Minnesotans residing in tents outside. "Unfortunately," he said, campgrounds and resorts are closed to recreation as part of Gov. Tim Walz's statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Pointing to the tents behind him, Eichorn said, "If you’re OK with this, we should certainly be OK with our resorts in greater Minnesota, campgrounds being open."

Eichorn called the state's campgrounds, as well as their employees, essential, and urged Walz to "open up Minnesota."

"We can do it safely. Our campgrounds have a plan. They know how to do this," Eichorn said. "And by our nature in northern Minnesota, we’re distanced. I’m so disappointed to see the Boundary Waters shut down for camping and all of our beautiful places we have to go up there."

Ken Martin, chair of the state Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, responded in a written statement that Eichorn "should know better than to use homeless Minnesotans as a political prop to attack the stay at home order."

"Comparing people experiencing homelessness to campers is thoughtless and cruel, and Eichorn's push for an unsafe reopening would only serve to further spread the coronavirus across Greater Minnesota," Martin said.