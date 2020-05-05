BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners will again hold its meeting via Zoom conference call, and residents will be able to watch the session unfold digitally.

According to county officials, the meeting will be broadcast, starting at 5 p.m., on YouTube. Citizens looking to bring issues before the board are asked to contact the county administrator's office before the meeting, at (218) 333-4109.

Public participation in the Zoom meeting has been limited after the last meeting was interrupted by an apparent hacking incident.

Residents can find the link to the county's YouTube channel at www.co.beltrami.mn.us/Government/Agendas%20and%20Minutes.html