BEMIDJI -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order was extended through May 18 to slow the coronavirus spread, but many are anxious to reopen sooner rather than later.

At its meeting Monday night, the Bemidji City Council was informed by Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota on how to conduct a reopening of the local economy in safe fashion.

According to Sanford officials, a surge of COVID-19 cases is expected this summer in the area with a peak near the end of August. During that peak, Sanford representatives said the medical center in Bemidji could be using between 51 and 113 beds and between 10 and 22 ventilators.

With that in mind, Sanford Health Vice President Medical Officer Dr. David Wilcox said it will be essential to still try to flatten the curve, even as a reopening may occur.

"The critical thing to remember is this flattens the curve," Wilcox said. "What we accomplish is not overwhelming the health care system. With flattening the curve, there will still be the same number of cases, but what you'll prevent is unnecessary deaths."

To keep the curve of cases flat, Sanford officials said during a reopen, the community can't go back to operating how it was before the pandemic. In its presentation, Sanford representatives called the situation a marathon, not a sprint, and added that COVID-19 could be impacting day-to-day life for the next 12 to 18 months.

"If we return to business as usual, especially in our community that's not immune to this, we'd accelerate on the same disaster curve everyone was concerned about in the first place," Wilcox said. "We can't return to business as usual. The fact is this will probably be part of our community until we have a vaccine. It's a new normal."

As part of reopening responsibly, Sanford recommended that the city develop and publicly post a plan on how it intends to do so. For businesses, Sanford officials said entrepreneurs should:

Use online payment whenever possible.

Encourage employees and customers to wear masks.

In cases of curbside pick-up, ask the customers to stay in their cars whenever possible.

During deliveries, deposit the item outside the customer's residence.

Require workers who are ill to stay home and consider regular health checks.

In her comments Monday, Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht discussed how wearing face masks will be essential as businesses reopen.

"The sooner we can become comfortable with that, the sooner we can get our economy back up," Albrecht said. "My sense is, customers are going to be making decisions based on how businesses are taking public health and safety into account as they're operating. That's whether they're open now or planning to open soon."

Since the coronavirus made its way to Minnesota, Beltrami County has had six cases, and five of those are out of isolation while the sixth was identified as an inmate at the jail who was placed into quarantine. Sanford officials on Monday said they've had eight positive tests at their Bemidji location, and 567 negative tests. Those tests at Sanford include non-Beltrami County residents.

Across the whole state, there have been 88,009 tests with 7,851 positive cases, 455 deaths and 4,614 individuals who're no longer in the isolation period. There have been 1,350 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 434 currently in hospitals and 182 of them in ICU facilities.

In surrounding counties, the number of cases are:

Cass County with seven.

Clearwater County with two.

Itasca County with 13.

Koochiching County with one.

Marshall County with seven.

Pennington County with one.

Roseau County with one.

Both Lake of the Woods and Hubbard Counties are at zero. Nearby Polk County has 42 cases.