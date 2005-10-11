ST. PAUL — With the November 2020 election mere months away and the coronavirus pandemic dragging on, Minnesota lawmakers are expanding the permissible use of federal elections dollars for coronavirus response at the polls.

The state House on Monday, May 4 voted 119-14 to pass House File 3429, which if signed into law, will open up Help America Vote Act (HAVA) federal funds for the Minnesota Secretary of State and local elections officials to beef up safety precautions for voters and poll workers as it appears Americans will be casting their ballots amid pandemic this fall. The legislators pointed to the neighboring state of Wisconsin as how not to run elections during a pandemic, with few, crowded precincts open and waiting times stretching on for hours in last month's primaries.

The bill was significantly watered down from Democrats' and Secretary of State Steve Simon's goals: to allow universal vote-by-mail come fall. Republicans have argued that such a move was unnecessary, with Minnesota already allowing for early in-person voting and no-excuse mail-in ballots. Under current state law, Minnesotans do have to request an absentee ballot, but they do not need an "excuse" or reason for one, as some states require.

House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, D-Golden Valley, said he "wouldn’t call (HF 3429) a bare minimum, but its certainly a must-do bill in order for our elections to function this fall under the cloud of COVID."

"We need to be able to provide greater flexibility to local elections officials and the Secretary of State and we need to provide the funding to enable them to adapt our voting system," Winkler said.

With the end of 2020's legislative session quickly approaching and list of coronavirus legislation to be passed lingering, Winkler said legislators negotiated away "provisions that one side might like more than the other" — like universal vote-by-mail — in order to avoid "legislative turkey dance."

If signed into law, HF 3429 will allow Minnesota to use HAVA dollars to increase absentee voting, create additional polling locations, purchase disinfecting supplies and increase public awareness of social distancing guidelines in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill now heads to the Senate before it reaches Gov. Tim Walz's desk to be signed into law.