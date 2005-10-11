WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday, April 3, that he should have worn a mask when he visited Mayo Clinic last week.

"I didn't think it was necessary, but I should have worn a mask at Mayo Clinic," Pence said during a Fox News virtual town hall with President Trump at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

Pence was in Rochester last Tuesday to learn about a new coronavirus testing "moonshot" that has the clinic partnering with the state and the University of Minnesota to boost the state's testing capacity to 20,000 tests a day.

But the message was largely overtaken by Pence's failure to wear a mask as he visited Mayo staff and patients, a violation of clinic policy. The incident created an uproar on social media and dominated media coverage that evening.

Pence appeared to implicitly acknowledge that he was wrong two days later when he wore a mask while touring a General Motors plant in Indiana that is now making ventilators.

Asked Sunday if his decision to go maskless was sending mixed signals, Pence emphasized that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been clear that the purpose of wearing a mask is to keep from spreading the disease. As someone who is tested regularly for the illness, he didn't think there was any danger that he could infect others.

"Since the president and I are in the unique positions that we are in, we are tested often," Pence said, adding that he didn't think a mask was necessary.