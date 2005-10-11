ST. PAUL — A divided state House of Representatives on Monday, May 4, passed a bill meant to protect pay for hourly Minnesota school employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

House Bill 4415 would require school districts and charter schools to pay hourly employees like janitors and bus drivers for the days they were unable to work due to pandemic-related school closures, and continue to do so until the state's stay at home order lifts. The bill passed 83-49 with broad support from House Democrats.

It was one of several education measures taken up by the Legislature on Monday. Earlier in the afternoon, the Senate OK'd a bill that would provide approximately $8 million in grants to schools short on the equipment needed to teach remotely. A competing version of the bill introduced by House lawmakers proposes to increase that amount to $15 million.

Supporters say the hourly employee bill, meanwhile, protects an ethnically diverse and financially vulnerable segment of workforce. Hourly workers are some of the first to be laid off in times of financial distress, they said, despite the pivotal role they play in day-to-day school operations.

The bill also extends requirements for teaching license renewals and issues provisional licenses to candidates who were unable to complete their state exams because of the pandemic. It passed as the pandemic death toll in Minnesota rose to 428.

More than 7,000 people across Minnesota had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, as of Monday. More than 4,000 have recovered to the point that they are no longer required to self-isolate.

Social restrictions put in place to further curb the spread of the disease, though, have wrought financial havoc on the state and nation. Jobless claims in Minnesota currently number nearly 600,000.

Lawmakers in favor of the hourly pay bill argue that it will help to avoid further economic pain by maintaining payrolls and providing wage workers with money they can spend on local businesses.

Detractors disagree, saying the bill in no way guarantees that hourly school workers won't be laid off. House Republicans on Wednesday characterized it as inflexible, saying it threatens to wrest control from local schools.

Several lawmakers said that it may force cash-strapped schools to choose between letting an employee go or keeping them even when it isn't financially viable. School administrators should at least be able to negotiate for reduced hours, they said, since spending as originally planned may prove untenable given the pandemic's as-of-yet-unknown impact on the state budget.

"No matter how hard we try, people are going to lose jobs. Families are going to be upturned. Communities are going to have to deal with a loss of revenue," Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, said during Monday's floor session.

Republican House members attempted and failed on Monday to amend the bill, which faces an uncertain future in the Senate. State officials on Tuesday, May 5, are expected to provide new details on the state of Minnesota's budget.



