ST. PAUL — Minnesota National Guard aircraft will fly over the state Wednesday, May 6 in a tribute to those working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The spectacle will be visible in Brainerd, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Little Falls, Minneapolis, Monticello, Hastings, Robbinsdale, Rochester, Saint Cloud, Saint Louis Park, Saint Paul, Stillwater, White Bear Lake and Woodbury, according to the Guard. Spotlighted in the event will be F-16 fighter jets from the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth and C-130 transport planes from the 133rd Air Wing out of Fort Snelling in St. Paul.

The flyovers had already been planned to take place Wednesday as part of a previously scheduled training mission. They are taking on a new tone and meaning as part of a nationwide Air Force showing of solidarity, according to Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, Adjutant General of the state National Guard.

"This is a small way that we can salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response for their service and sacrifice," Jensen said in a statement.

In a press release, the Guard said it intends to honor workers in the health care, emergency response and food service sectors, with the event. Workers in those fields have been laboring throughout the stay at home order put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The flyovers will last from about 11 a.m. to noon. The F-16 portion will begin over Brainerd between 10:55 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. before moving on to St. Cloud. The jets will pass by Monticello and Coon Rapids next, followed by Maple Grove and Robbinsdale. Several passes by Minneapolis are scheduled shortly after 11 a.m.

The next passes are scheduled for Hastings and finally in Rochester.

The C-130 flyover will begin in Woodbury around 11 a.m. and head next for the Twin Cities. St. Louis Park and Robbinsdale will follow, with Maple Grove and Fridley next.

Maplewood and Stillwater are the final legs of the transport craft leg of the flyover.

The full schedule for the flyover is as follows:

MINNESOTA NATIONAL GUARD FLYOVER SCHEDULE