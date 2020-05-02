CROWN, Minn. – House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, announced Saturday, May 2, that the legislature will not pass a bonding bill while the governor's emergency powers remain in effect.

A bonding bill requires a three-fifths majority, or 81 votes, and must originate in the House.

“House Republicans are ready and willing to work with the governor on the COVID response, keeping people safe, and on a bonding bill, but it's time for the governor to work with the legislature on our path forward,” Daudt said. “The governor needed his emergency powers to navigate the fast-moving crisis, but after two months of unilateral power and decision-making it's time for him to work with us on decisions and actions regarding the future of the state."

“It's disappointing to see the minority leader threaten to block much-needed investments in local jobs and projects in our communities,” said House Speaker Melissa Hortman. “Gov. Walz and his Administration have served the people of Minnesota well during this crisis, and his thoughtfulness is why Minnesotans overwhelmingly approve of his actions. Ending the peacetime emergency declaration before the emergency has passed would be reckless.”







