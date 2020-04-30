Minnesota’s namesake submarine has been recognized as the best ship in the Atlantic Fleet, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

The USS Minnesota beat out 100 other ships and subs to be named the winner of the 2019 Battenberg Cup Award on April 23.

The award is presented annually to the ship or submarine selected by the Fleet Commander as the best all-around based on accumulation of crew achievements. The Minnesota’s achievements were accomplished while serving in the European Command Theater.

“The crew of USS Minnesota went above and beyond during their numerous operational commitments in 2019, and are incredibly deserving of this prestigious award,” said Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, Submarine Forces.

Commissioned on Sept. 7, 2013, the Minnesota is the 10th Virginia-class fast-attack submarine. It is the first submarine to bear the name Minnesota and the third U.S. Navy vessel to carry the name Minnesota.