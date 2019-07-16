ST. PAUL — Charitable gambling has armed veterans groups and fraternal organizations in Minnesota with cash that could help them stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

The only problem is a state law prevents them from tapping into it for all but a few sanctioned purposes. And with banquet halls and canteens shuttered in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, the organizations that operate them have effectively been cut off from a critical source of their revenues.

Groups that offer charitable gambling in the form of bingo, paddle wheels, pull-tabs, raffles or tipboards often donate their proceeds to other non-profits and fundraisers. They are known to use the funds to support everything from scholarship programs to the purchase of new playground equipment.

State law requires approximately 30% of game profits go toward such "lawful purposes," including taxes and regulatory fees. Legally, the rest can only be used to cover operating costs like bar rent, wages and supplies, and must be kept in separate, special accounts.

Veterans of Foreign Wars legislative officer for the Minnesota district Tommy Johnson puts it this way: "We can give it to everybody in the community except ourselves."

Though the law is intended to keep civic organizations from enriching themselves through charitable gambling, Johnson said it is straining ones already hit hard by the pandemic. Some VFW posts in the state have been able to make do by keeping their kitchens open for takeout food sales, he said, but others — particularly those in smaller communities — are struggling to reconcile their mounting expenses and cratered revenues.

In apparent recognition of the dilemma, state lawmakers this week adopted an amendment a previously introduced bill in a move that would let veterans groups and fraternal organizations borrow from their gambling funds. Rep. Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan, introduced the amendment to the Minnesota House Commerce Committee, which she chairs, on Monday, April 27.

If enacted as rewritten, the bill would temporarily allow the groups to lend themselves money from their gambling accounts on the condition that they pay it back within one year's time. They would also have to agree to not host gambling activities until their loans are repaid.

The bill proposes that the 30% spending requirement for gambling proceeds be waived for one year as well.

Only veterans and fraternal organizations would be eligible for the exemption carved out in the bill. Minnesota Gambling Control Board executive director Matthew Gettman said that is because they fulfill quasi-governmental roles in their communities that other charitable gambling providers, like religious organizations and sporting clubs, do not.

Gettman told the House committee on Monday, for example, that veterans groups and fraternal organizations often open their facilities to town hall events and scout meetings. The amended bill, House File 356, is meant to quite literally help "keep the doors open," he said.

In an interview Wednesday, April 29, Gettman said the choice to make gambling funds available through a loan as opposed to a direct transfer was made in an effort to preserve the boundaries between gambling operations and their parent organizations.

Johnson, also a member of the VFW chapter in Hopkins, told Forum News Service that some of the organization's posts in Minnesota may be forced to close their doors should the pandemic cause further economic pain. The temporary closure of gathering spaces has already been difficult for the state's veteran community to navigate, according to American Legion Department of Minnesota spokesperson Tim Engstrom.

"It’s often where veterans feel most comfortable with people who understand them," Engstrom said.

There are more than 200 chartered VFW posts and more than 500 charted Legion posts in Minnesota. According to a state gambling board report, roughly half of the 1,146 gambling organizations licensed to operate in 2019 were veterans groups or fraternal organizations.

Charitable gambling in Minnesota realized approximately $360 million in profits last year, half of which went toward lawful expenditures.