The state Forest Resource Council's announcement on Tuesday, April 28 follows its dismissal of the former executive director in November. Eric Schenck will lead the council now, taking on a position that hasn't been held full-time for several months.

"I am honored to have been chosen as MFRC’s next executive director," Schenck said in a statement. "The 17.4 million acres of forest land in Minnesota is an incredible natural asset that provides many economic, environmental, and social benefits. I am committed to seeing that this forest legacy is used and cared for wisely — today, tomorrow and forever."

The 17-member council meets bi-monthly to develop recommendations for all levels of Minnesota government on the management of the state's forests. Council members are most often appointed by the governor and come from a range of different backgrounds in forestry, with some chosen to represent the interests of other state agencies or environmental groups.

According to the state Department of Natural Resources, to which the council answers, Schenck brings more than 30 years of forestry experience to the table. He most recently served as the executive director of the Illinois Conservation Foundation, and had earlier been a program manager for the Illinois and Indiana chapters of wetland conservation group Ducks Unlimited.

Schenck, according to the DNR, also worked as a lobbyist in Washington, D.C., for a time and for four years served as head of environmental services for the Department of Wildlife and Parks in Kansas. He holds a master’s in forest science from Yale University and a bachelor’s degree in wildlife resources from the University of Idaho, according to the DNR.

After the council fired its previous executive director, members Pete Aube and Forrest Boe, who also serves as the DNR's forestry director, shared leadership duties. Schenck was hired at a council meeting held in late March.

Council members in November voted to dismiss DeAnn Stish, the executive director at that time, citing a desire for leadership changes.