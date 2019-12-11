ST. PAUL — With the clock ticking on Minnesota's 2020 legislative session and the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on the country's already faltering agricultural economy, state lawmakers are picking up the pace for this year's sweeping agricultural bill package.

Both the House and Senate agriculture committees on Tuesday, April 28, discussed broad agriculture bill packages, saying they hope to reach agreement between the Democrat-controlled House and Republican Senate swiftly without going into conference committee to hash out negotiations.

The bill package encompasses a number of agricultural policies, like farm safety programs, mental health services for farmers, inspections and grading practices, loans and more.

Senate agriculture committee chair Sen. Bill Weber, R-Luverne, opened Tuesday's hearing saying he and House agriculture committee chair Rep. Jeanne Poppe, D-Austin, "quite frankly are not in agreement with everything," but their goal is to get the bill through both chambers' committees and onto the floor for a vote this week.

Among those disagreements, Weber said his greatest was a section in the House's version that allows some grant dollars to be paid in advance to farmers, rather than after they produce. Saying that not all legislative Republicans are "fans" of the grant program to begin with, he said opening up the program is "quite frankly one of the best ways to endanger future availability of those funds."

Legislators on Tuesday also heard from the state's Commissioner of Agriculture Thom Peterson and Board of Animal Health Executive Director Beth Thompson, who provided updates on poultry and livestock producers' precarious positions as the coronavirus pandemic shuts down meat production facilities throughout the region.

Thompson said under the state's most optimistic model, the United States could see a backlog of 4.3 million hogs nationwide unable to be processed by the week of June 8 thanks to coronavirus outbreaks in pork processing facilities and resulting closures. Peterson said the Department of Agriculture is working with producers to help them redirect their livestock to still-operating facilities, and get smaller, local butchers up to code to process meat themselves.

Poppe said in a statement following Tuesday's committee hearing that legislators are "heartbroken by the stories we are hearing from our neighbors in the agriculture community."

"The Legislature has taken concrete steps to provide help, and we are committed to doing even more to help our neighbors navigate the evolving challenges created by this unprecedented public health crisis," she said.