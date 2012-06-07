BEMIDJI -- During a meeting last week with local businesses, the city of Bemidji and economic organizations, rules pertaining to Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-home order were discussed.

The call was organized by the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce and featured business owners and Greater Bemidji Economic Development. Over the course of the meeting, the Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin said his department has advised several businesses that they had to close because they were not classified as essential under the stay-at-home order.

"We are not out looking to see who is open," Mastin said. "We are following up on reports and complaints that we receive and focusing on education with the business community."

A release from the city said that Mastin and Assistant City Attorney Katie Nolan reviewed the order and clarified that all businesses in the city can do online sales with curbside pickups. As part of the order, the city's non-essentials are just not allowed to have customers inside their stores.

Businesses are still encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and employees should wear appropriate personal protective equipment when delivering goods to curbside customers, the release said.

"Our main street businesses are essential to our community," Mayor Rita Albrecht said in the release. "Some of the directives from the state have been confusing and it can be challenging to keep up with changes. The city will continue to provide information and connect businesses with resources as best we can."

"Our goal is to have a thriving business community in Bemidji while also ensuring the safety of our citizens, visitors and employees," Mastin said.

The stay-at-home order is set to end May 4.