In a series of tweets on Monday, April 27, the former governor and pro wrestler said he hasn't filed to run, but he authorized a letter of interest to the Green Party for their nomination, which is set to be determined in July. Ventura has previously endorsed the Green Party.

"IF I were going to run for president, the GREEN party would be my first choice," he tweeted. "I'm an independent. I'm not a Democrat or a Republican because I know they're not the solution."

Monday's tweets came on the same day that New York state announced it will no longer hold a presidential primary, angering U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' supporters who hoped he would still gain delegates from the Democratic stronghold, despite his campaign suspension. Former Vice President Joe Biden remains Democrats' presumptive presidential nominee.

In November, Ventura left the door open to a 2020 presidential run in an interview with Minnesota Public Radio, but said he wouldn't file until the last-minute this summer to "explode onto the scene."