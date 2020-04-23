ST. PAUL — As many as 100,00 Minnesotans are estimated to return to the workplace next week, as government agencies at all levels look to doll out billions of dollars more in coronavirus pandemic aid.

President Donald Trump on Friday, April 24 signed into law a half-trillion-dollar relief package meant to replenish the one Congress passed in late March. Of that, officials estimate that $8 billion in federal small business loans are expected to be deployed in Minnesota.

State Department of Employment and Economic Development deputy commissioner Kevin McKinnon told members of a Minnesota House committee Friday up to 35,000 small businesses here are expected to be approved for the second round of the U.S. Paycheck Protection Program. More than 46,000 Minnesota businesses were approved for loans through the program during its first round of funding, which ran dry last week.

It has taken time for some of the region's local lenders, the go-between for small businesses and the federal agency overseeing the PPP, to approve and administer the loans, however. The U.S. Small Business Administration has not yet said how much of the $9 billion allocated to Minnesota for the first round of the program has been disbursed.

McKinnon on Friday said that, on average, Minnesota businesses approved for the program will receive about $200,000. PPP loans, intended to make up for cash flow lost to the pandemic, can be forgiven provided that borrowers spend at least 75% of them on payroll expenses.

Banks and other lending institutions will begin to accept new applications for the second round of PPP loans on Monday, April 27, the first day that Gov. Tim Walz will allow office places and industrial facilities across Minnesota to reopen. Both will still be eligible for the paycheck program as well, according to SBA regional administrator Rob Scott, provided they meet the criteria for it.

"There’s nothing in the law that states that they can’t,” he said during a press call Friday.

Walz's office estimates between 80,000 and 100,000 Minnesotans will next week be able to return to their physical place of work for the first time since the ongoing stay at home order went into effect. Conditions of the order require employers to draw up preparedness plans and conduct health screenings of their employees.

Retailers with on-site offices are exempt from the order, however, while warehouses, manufacturing plants and wholesale traders will be able to readmit their workers.

A DEED spokesperson said Friday that the agency does not know whether the Twin Cities metro area or Greater Minnesota will see the greatest number of employees returning to work. Also unclear is the number of currently unemployed Minnesotans, who number more than 500,000, stand to regain their jobs as a result of the order.

DEED did announce Friday that some of Minnesota's self-employed and contract workers, who are typically not able to collect unemployment benefits, began to receive aid Friday through a separate federal program called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which Congress included in the initial coronavirus relief package.

The amount of money that the U.S. plans to pump into Minnesota and the nation, though, signifies that business is still unlikely to resume as usual anytime soon. DEED estimates that an additional $600 million of the package signed Friday will be allocated to Minnesota, McKinnon said, and distributed through a separate disaster loan program that hundreds of businesses have already applied for.

There is talk in Congress of passing a third round of PPP funding as well, he said.