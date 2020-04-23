ST. PAUL — Minnesota House Republicans are looking to ensure that small businesses don't have to pay state taxes on coronavirus relief they receive.

In a Thursday, April 23, video conference, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, and state Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston, said under current state law, small business owners could be liable for state taxes on loans received and forgiven through the Small Business Administration's federal Paycheck Protection Program, part of Congress's coronavirus stimulus package.

PPP loans are exempt from federal taxes, but not Minnesota state taxes right now. Daudt and Davids want to change that through a bill they hope to pass by next week.

"Minnesota businesses are fighting just to survive right now," Daudt said. "These loans are a lifeline meant to cover the basics — payroll for employees, rent, and utilities. There's no reason forgiven loans should trigger a tax hike at a time when businesses can least afford it."

The bill is still in its early stages, but Daudt said he anticipates it will have bipartisan support.

The proposal came on the same day that Democratic Gov. Tim Walz announced the gradual reintroduction of nonessential workers into Minnesota workplaces after more than a month of sheltering in place due to coronavirus. At a Thursday news conference, Walz said his goal is to get 100,000 in noncritical industrial, manufacturing and office settings back to work on April 27, as long as social distancing, hygiene and sanitation practices are in place. Walz said that any workers that can telework are still asked to do so.

As Minnesotans get antsy after weeks sheltering in place — some beginning to protest Walz's executive orders — Daudt said he is urging Walz to move forward with reopening businesses, but said safely doing so is most important.

"No one is encouraging any businesses to open that will risk the safety of Minnesotans," Daudt said. "First and foremost, we want to keep Minnesotans safe. But we believe we can do both, that we can open Minnesota businesses, we can restart our economy and we can keep Minnesotans safe."

The SBA reports that over 46,000 loans, totaling more than $9 billion, have been approved for Minnesota businesses. Since March 16, when Walz first ordered nonessential businesses to shutter, over 536,000 Minnesotans have applied for unemployment benefits, according to the state Department of Employment and Economic Development.