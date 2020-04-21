The state party on Wednesday, April 22 announced that the convention, originally slated to take place in Rochester on May 15 and 16, will be held virtually in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Calling the pandemic a "completely unprecedented situation," Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan said "it has become evident that an in-person convention is no longer do-able."

Wednesday's decision comes off the heels of the state party's local conventions, which were also held virtually.

"Having just completed 95 virtual (local party unit) conventions over the past 4 weeks, and with virtual Congressional District Conventions around the corner, we are confident in our decision to preserve the grassroots convention system to endorse our candidates and allow Minnesota Republicans to make their voices heard," Carnahan said.

The virtual convention will take place on May 16.