ST. PAUL — Minnesota lawmakers hope to get rent and mortgage payment assistance to Minnesotans affected by COVID-19 and orders issued to address it before May 1.

But to date, members of the divided Legislature haven't been able to reach a deal on how much they should pay to do that.

Two legislative committees on Wednesday, April 22, took up proposals to boost funding for housing assistance. But they differed in how much funding the state should put toward helping tenants and homeowners make their rent and mortgage payments.

Lawmakers in the weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic began unfolding in Minnesota have been unable to come to a deal around funding housing assistance. And while an executive action prevents tenants from being evicted during the peacetime emergency, housing advocacy groups have said the state needs to help Minnesotans pay rent to avoid a wave of evictions when the emergency lifts.

Housing advocates and landlords have united around a $100 million housing assistance plan advanced Wednesday by a House panel. Several spoke in support of the plan during a virtual hearing.

“We need to get housing assistance to renters and homeowners in May,” Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho said. “This bill is about stabilizing families and helping families and landlords pay their bills.”

Republican lawmakers who supported the $30 million plan said they hoped to bring a more conservative package at first with a possible second round of rent support later so as not to overburden what are expected to be lower-than-projected revenues coming into the state's coffers.

"The part that I get stuck on is the amount of money," Rep. Tama Theis, R-St. Cloud, said. "My biggest concern is that we're going to promise what we can't deliver."

Both plans would cover homeowners or renters who earn up to 300% of the federal poverty line and have lost their jobs or have had their hours cut due to the pandemic or have had to miss work due to illness or caring for a sick family member.

Landlords who spoke in favor of the Senate plan said tenants who could afford to pay their rent had misinterpreted the executive order placing a moratorium on evictions as exempting them from having to pay rent during the pandemic. Lawmakers and state housing officials said homeowners and renters who can pay rent are still expected to do so during the peacetime emergency and wouldn't be exempted from paying late rent later.

Both committees said they would act quickly to get the bills finished and to pass them and move them to a conference committee where differences between the two versions could be sorted out.

“Our entire housing continuum is facing an existential crisis, and that crisis is here now,” Rep. Michael Howard, D-Richfield, said. “The way we get our economy back on track is if we meet the moment."