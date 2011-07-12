BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners voted down a proposed resolution Tuesday which would have made a formal request to Gov. Tim Walz to reopen some of the state's economy.

During a meeting held virtually, the board voted 3-2 against the document that had been proposed by District 1 Commissioner Craig Gaasvig. Voting to approve the resolution was Gaasvig and District 5 Commissioner Jim Lucachick. Districts 2, 3 and 4 Commissioners Reed Olson, Richard Anderson and Tim Sumner, meanwhile, voted against.

Walz's executive orders began in March, when he opted to close schools, and businesses such as bars, restaurants and other places of public accommodation, as well as direct Minnesotans to stay at home except for essential needs. The orders are part of the state's efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The stay-at-home order was originally set to expire April 10, but was later extended to May 4. The resolution brought before the board Tuesday would have acted as a request for the governor to recall the stay-at-home order in a way that allows the economy to slightly reopen, at least in more rural counties. Gaasvig said he brought the resolution forward as Tuesday was the last time the board is set to meet until May 5.

Included in the proposed document were several references to the potential economic impact on local businesses.

Tuesday's web meeting started in the afternoon with the commissioners handling business in its work session agenda. However, the session was interrupted as a result of an apparent hacking incident. The meeting resumed in a closed session shortly after, which was livestreamed for the public to view on Facebook by District 2 Commissioner Reed Olson.