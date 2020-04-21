ST. PAUL — State lawmakers on Tuesday, April 21 tentatively approved nearly $1 million for a program launched last year that helps Minnesota residents transform their lawns into habitats for bees and other pollinators.

Interest in the program, known as "Lawns to Legumes," has so far exceeded the amount of money earmarked for it, according to the officials who oversee it. Legislators in 2019 had sought to supply it with nearly $2 million over three years to get it off the ground but later agreed to provide it instead with $900,000, less than half the original ask.

But the Minnesota House Environmental and Natural Resources Finance Division on Tuesday approved an additional $900,000 for the program for fiscal year 2020 as part of a $60 million spending plan for the state environmental and natural resource trust fund. Rep. Rick Hansen, DFL-St. Paul, the bill's chief sponsor, included new funding for the pollinator program in a broad amendment to the spending bill he introduced Tuesday.

Members of the committee voted in favor of the amendment 11-7. It isn't clear when the spending package will be up for a full House vote, and a Senate companion version has yet to be introduced.

Officials with the Board of Water and Soil Resources, which heads up the pollinator program, said in a letter to the House committee that more than 12,000 households have so far applied to it. Each one can be reimbursed up to $350 for making their lawns more bee-friendly.

The aim of the program is to strengthen the native bee population, which is comprised of more than 450 species. Particularly at risk is the rusty patched bumblebee, which is federally recognized as endangered.

Bees play a key role in the food chain by pollinating crops and other plants and in recent years have died off by the score in a worldwide population decline. According to BWSR, they can be aided by planting even small amounts of native flora.

The agency has sponsored workshops and produced other educational material on how to cultivate small pollinator habitats, which can also attract native butterfly and moth species. Thirteen local governments and non-profit organizations in Minnesota have been awarded approximately $400,000 through a component of the program focused on larger projects.

A total of 21 other such entities also applied, and together with those that were approved requested a little more than $1 million combined.

"We have seen demand for the program components greatly exceed available funding," BWSR executive director John Jaschke said in a letter to the House committee.

In a separate letter to the committee, Minnesota Honey Producers Association president David Schroeder praised the program and "the rapidity with which the previous appropriation was spent shows that the demand is out there."

Environmental groups active in the state pointed out that the program may be viable even during the statewide stay at home order currently in effect because of the coronavirus pandemic. Households, the groups said in a letter, can still redevelop their yards even while practicing social distancing.

Applications for fall-time household pollinator projects are currently being accepted until June 2.