BEMIDJI -- A proposed resolution asking Gov. Tim Walz to reopen the economy will be discussed by the Beltrami County Board Tuesday.

On March 15 and 16, Walz issued orders closing schools, as well as businesses such as bars, restaurants and other places of public accommodation. Then, on March 25, Walz initiated the stay-at-home order, directing residents to only go out for essential needs.

The latter order was originally set to expire April 10, but was later extended to May 4. However, the proposed document, set to go before Beltrami Commissioners Tuesday, includes a formal request to recall his stay-at-home order.

The proposed resolution bases the request on Beltrami County's economy, which it states is "disproportionately reliant" on summer seasonal tourism. The proposed document goes on to state that the orders have caused "undue" hardship to businesses, which could have trouble recovering.

Additionally, the proposed document states that unemployment benefits, as well as support from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and the Small Business Administration, can only provide temporary and limited relief. The proposed document also states that the economic impact from the orders has the potential to "far exceed any benefit from the continuing extension of the stay at home order."

Beltrami County will conduct its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday via web and telephone means.