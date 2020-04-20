ST. PAUL — According to the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota, black Minnesotans are still 5.4 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than their white counterparts, despite comparable usage rates among races.

The ACLU-MN on Monday, April 20, updated its statistics on racial disparities for drug arrests across the country, showing that the disparity has dropped in the past decade, with black Minnesotans being arrested for marijuana possession 7.8 times more often than white Minnesotans in 2010. But Minnesota still ranks eighth in the United States for disproportionate rates of arrest.

ACLU-MN Chief Programs Officer Benjamin Feist said in a Monday news release that Minnesota should legalize marijuana "with racial equity as the foundation of the reform."

“Minnesota continues to vigorously enforce marijuana laws, which disproportionately target black communities and entangle hundreds of thousands of people in the criminal legal system every year at a tremendous cost,” Feist said.

Per ACLU-MN, 35% of all drug arrests in Minnesota in 2018 were for marijuana possession. The disparities are more dramatic in some Minnesota counties than others: In Goodhue County, black residents are arrested 11.19 times more often than white residents.

Nationwide, more than 6.1 million Americans were arrested for marijuana-related charges from 2010 to 2018.