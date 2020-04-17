BEMIDJI -- Bills are still making their way through the legislative process at the Minnesota Capitol, but it's not a typical session for lawmakers this year.

"It's challenging to the extent where it's not business as usual," said District 5A Rep. John Persell, DFL-Bemidji. "Under the circumstances, things are going pretty good, but the remote hearings have been challenging."

According to Persell, he and other legislators have been able to vote remotely from their office, as not as many lawmakers are allowed on the House floor. Those who do vote on the floor, meanwhile, are required to wear masks.

While this session has been a different experience, though, Persell said essential legislation is still being worked on.

"In my discussions with leadership, the bonding bill does seem like something everyone wants to get done, because we need it in a lot of different areas," Persell said. "It's going to be very helpful for the economy coming out of this situation."

For Bemidji, the city has made a bonding request of $8 million to cover half the cost of a new water treatment plant.

Planned to be built near water wells directly east of the Bemidji Regional Airport, the facility will treat chemicals known as perfluorocarbons, or PFCs. To treat the chemicals, formerly found in fire fighting foams, the city is planning to build the facility at an estimated $16.3 million.

"For the request for Bemidji's water plant, I have my fingers crossed here on this," Persell said. "It looks pretty good in the bonding bill right now. I'm optimistic about that."

The city is also looking to make upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant, allowing the facility to handle a greater capacity and to meet potential new requirements from state agencies, which comes to more than $10 million. Additionally, at the 10-year-old Sanford Center, the city is seeking assistance in covering capital needs and replacements, estimated annually at $750,000.

To meet these needs, and to assist in paying for its share of the water wells plant, the city is looking for approval on a 0.5% sales tax increase. To do so, the city needs legislative authorization and a city-wide vote.

"The sales tax proposal did have a hearing, but didn't seem to have overwhelming support," Persell said. "But I think the saving grace with that is, if we get back to doing routine legislation, the Legislature knows it ultimately goes to the vote of the public in a referendum."

Persell said he's also hopeful that a special session might happen to address some of the non-coronavirus related issues.