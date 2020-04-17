ST. PAUL — President Donald Trump on Friday, April 17 issued a call to "liberate Minnesota" hours before opponents of Gov. Tim Walz's stay at home order were set to protest at the governor's residence.

Trump in a series of tweets called for the "liberation" of Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia, states controlled by Democratic governors that have issued orders limiting travel and social gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic and states viewed as potential battleground states in the 2020 presidential contest.

The comment came a day after the president presented a plan to gradually reopen businesses around the country once adequate testing becomes available to assess whether business owners and workers can go back to more normal operations with social distancing measures in place. The guidance allowed for flexibility for governors to roll out plans that fit the individual needs of their states.

And the tweet came hours before conservative protesters were set to hold a demonstration outside the governor's residence in St. Paul urging state officials to reopen the state's economy. Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, hundreds gathered outside the residence with some protesting from their cars.

The protesters hoisted signs that read "let my people go" and "end the shutdown" and urged the governor to reopen shuttered sectors of the state's economy. A handful donned surgical masks and practiced social distancing, while dozens of others stood arm to arm on the sidewalks and lawns outside the residence, yelling, "open up" as cars from around the state blared their horns.

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis as part of the movement said he planned to launch a "Re-Open Minnesota" RV tour around the state with the first visits set to take place Friday in the Twin Cities metro area. He shook hands at the protests and stood alongside demonstrators near the governor's residence.

Minnesota and all but a handful of states around the country have entered into stay at home orders during the pandemic to limit the illness' spread and potential to overwhelm the state's hospitals. Walz has extended the order in Minnesota until May 4 and on Friday, minutes after Trump's comment, announced that golf courses, boating resources, shooting ranges and public and private parks and trails would reopen with new constraints to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s important for us to stay active and enjoy the outdoors while preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Walz said in a statement. “This measure will allow Minnesotans to take advantage of more opportunities to get outside, while still doing their part to keep their neighbors healthy.”

Republican lawmakers and business owners frustrated by the restrictions have urged the Walz administration for quicker action in re-opening parts of the state to keep Minnesota's economy afloat. Earlier in the week they attempted and failed to end the governor's peacetime emergency, which extends his authority to issue executive orders.

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt on Friday said the order was a positive step but urged the governor to do more to re-open the economy.

"While common sense prevailed with today's executive order, we need to move quickly to help more of our businesses safely open their doors and get Minnesotans back working again," the Crown Republican said in a statement.

159 new COVID-19 cases reported, 17 additional deaths

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday, April 17, reported 159 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota and 17 more deaths reported from the illness and its complications. That increase in deaths marks the largest one-day increase to date.

State health authorities said 2,071 total cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Minnesota of 43,053 tests administered. Health officials note that the number likely undercounts the total number of Minnesotans who have or have had the disease due to lack of testing resources in the state.

In total, 111 have died from the illness or complications and 223 were hospitalized Friday. Another 1,066 had recovered from COVID-19 and were out of isolation. And 106 were in intensive care units due to the illness.

Forum News Service reporter Sarah Mearhoff contributed to this story from St. Paul.

