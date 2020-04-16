NORTH RIVER, N.D. — North River, a small housing development located just north of Fargo, leads the country's cities in response rate to the U.S. census.

North River has had 95.7% of its households return census forms, outdistancing second-place Trout Valley, Ill., which has an 84.7% response rate.

Harwood, N.D., another city north of Fargo, is sixth with an 81.9% response.

"I know the place is small, but they are probably one household from being the first in the country to have 100 percent," census spokesman Mark Dickerson said of North River.

Dickerson said one local expert told him North River had 21 single-family households from 2014-18. It had a 2018 population of 55, according to the Census Bureau.

The city is adjacent to Fargo, about a mile north of County Road 20 along County Road 31. It's just north of the north edge of Hector International Airport, along the Red River.

The top 10 cities for response rate as of April 14 were:

North River, N.D. -- 95.7% Trout Valley, Ill. -- 84.7% Oakland Acres, Iowa -- 83.6% Westwood, Iowa -- 83.3% Huntington Woods, Mich. -- 82.1% Harwood, N.D. -- 81.9% Broeck Pointe, Ky. -- 80.4% Strathmoor Manor, Ky. -- 80.1% Sobieski, Minn. -- 80.0% St. Helena, Neb. -- 79.5%

Frontier, N.D., and Reile's Acres, N.D., also housing developments adjacent to Fargo, ranked 13th and tied for 16th respectively.

The smaller towns far outstrip the area's larger cities in response rates. West Fargo has had 65.6% of its households respond to the census, Moorhead is at 61.6% and Fargo is at 53.4%.

Minnesota leads all states in response rate at 58.8%.

This dashboard offers tools and statistics for the census, broken down into many categories: