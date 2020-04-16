ST. PAUL -- Minnesota is teaming up with six other states to coordinate reopening the Midwestern economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mirroring similar regional multi-state coalitions on the East and West coasts, Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is partnering with the governors of Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky to regionally strategize a way to safely reopen parts of the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down businesses and left hundreds of thousands unemployed in the region.

In a Thursday, April 16 news release, the governors said they are working to balance protecting public health with mitigating the economic crisis caused by statewide shutdowns and mass layoffs.

"Here in the Midwest, we are bound by our commitment to our people and the community," the governors said in Thursday's release. "We recognize that our economies are all reliant on each other, and we must work together to safely reopen them so hardworking people can get back to work and businesses can get back on their feet."

The group of governors is comprised of both Democrats and Republicans. Minnesotan neighbors Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota are not a part of the partnership.

The governors said their "number one priority" as they attempt to get the region's economy back on its feet is protecting residents' health and safety. In Minnesota alone, 1,912 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus, and 94 have died.

"We will make decisions based on facts, science, and recommendations from experts in health care, business, labor, and education," they said.

Walz's entering into the coalition comes after he extended his statewide stay-at-home order until May 4. Since Walz initially ordered nonessential businesses to temporarily shutter in March, attempting to mitigate the spread of the virus and "flatten the curve," nearly 452,000 Minnesotans have applied for unemployment benefits.

According to the state Department of Employment and Economic Development, approximately 14% of Minnesota's eligible workforce is without work right now, and over 90% of this month's unemployment insurance applicants have never applied for UI before.