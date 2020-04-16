PIERRE, S.D. — A South Dakota American Indian tribe plans to file an injunction against the U.S. Department of Treasury and the U.S. Department of Interior in regard to the CARES Act.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe announced plans to file an injunction regarding the $8 billion in tribal funds set aside in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, to stop the implementation of the legislation to “ensure equitable distribution of funds to all of Indian country,” according to a news release.

“The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe calls for the immediate dismissal of the Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Tara Sweeney for the blatant attempt to funnel almost half of Tribal (funds) set aside to her personal interest in Indian country,” the release states.

Sweeney's office did not return calls for comment Thursday evening, April 16.

Remi Bald Eagle, intergovernmental tribal affairs coordinator for the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, said Congress specifically set aside those funds to be allocated for support of tribal governments when they passed the CARES Act.

The issue, Bald Eagle said, is the federal government’s intent to move forward with allocating the funds to non-government entities.

“The minute they do that, an injunction will be filed. The tribe is already in discussion with other tribes in fighting for dispersal of those funds,” Bald Eagle said. “We’re hoping they’ll change their minds and we don’t have to file the injunction, but that’s not our decision to make.”

Sweeney is recommending that nearly half of the $8 billion be allocated to Alaska Native Corporations, which is comprised of regional Alaskan tribes.

“Ms. Sweeney is an Alaska Native and a former employee of an Alaska Regional Corporation,” the release states. “According to the last US Census, Alaskan Natives have a population of approximately 106,660, which is only 1.5% of the more than 6.7 million Native Americans living in the U.S. today.”

In a letter to U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Chairman Harold Frazier called for the removal of Sweeney from her position and outlined how the funds are destined to be misappropriated under her recommendations.

“In the Great Plains, we have the poorest counties in the Nation, and our people suffer from extreme poverty and the worst health conditions, so we find it particularly offensive for a Federal government official to stealthily divert Tribal Government funds meant to help Native People in a National Public Health Emergency to for-profit state-chartered (Alaska Native) corporations,” Frazier wrote.

“To steer more money to (Alaska Native corporations), Sweeney plans to deny the very existence of Indian Country. She disregards Indian reservation lands and Indian trust allotments that are the very heart of Indian country.”



