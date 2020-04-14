ST. PAUL — Problems with a state computer system meant to simplify the application process for public healthcare programs cost Minnesota approximately $76 million in federal reimbursements, according to the latest Office of the Legislative Auditor report.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services projects that those same problems will lead to the loss of a similar sum in the near future.

The report, released Wednesday, April 15, details the significant issues that the auditor's office identified with the Minnesota Eligibility Technology System, or METS. While the office found that METS generally complies with federal legal and data requirements, it relies heavily on human caseworkers as a backstop.

"As a result, METS has not achieved the efficiencies that an automated eligibility determination system should provide," Valerie Bombach of the auditor's office said in a letter included with the report.

Launched in 2013, METS both supports the MNsure online insurance marketplace and allows Minnesotans to apply for coverage through Minnesota Care, the state's low-income healthcare program, as well as the federal Children's Health Insurance Program and Medical Assistance, the state's Medicaid program for low-income residents. State and county human service workers use it to automatically verify that those applying for coverage are in fact eligible for it by checking their information against records in other systems.

But over a recent 15 month period, the auditor's office found that county caseworkers had to manually review approximately 37% of METS applications — or 232,000 out of 624,000 — because of clerical errors and data discrepancies. The heads of the DHS and the Minnesota Information Technology Services agency, which share management of the system, defended that record in a joint letter included with the report, saying it shows they are vetting applicants more or less as intended.

"We believe this is exactly how the eligibility process is supposed to work. If the data does not match, a caseworker needs to resolve the issue by gathering information," DHS commissioner Jodi Harpstead and MNIT commissioner Tarek Tomes said.

Both commissioners conceded that miscommunication between METS and the Medicaid computer system did result in the $76 million loss, and said their agencies are working together to improve data transmission with the federal government. Issues with the DHS's funding formula for METS may have led it to over-claim about about $10.5 million in federal funding between 2016 and 2018, according to the report.

METS is funded by the state and federal government and takes a percentage of revenue generated by private plan premiums sold through MNsure. Building and maintaining it cost approximately $432 million between 2012 and 2019, according to Wednesday's report.