The Centers for Disease Control is among several federal agencies which are continuing to receive favorable opinions, according to the Pew Research Center.

The study said 79% of U.S. adults have a favorable view of the CDC, including Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (84%) and Democrats and its learners (77%). Other agencies receiving strong support are the Postal Service, the Census Bureau and the Department of Homeland Security, the study said.

The Department of Health and Human Services received far more support from Republicans, the study concluded, than it did during the Obama administration. Still, 80% view the department in favorable terms.

Since President Donald Trump’s election, Republicans have viewed the Justice Department more favorably at 76%, up from 61% last fall, the study said. Just half of those who side with the Democratic Party favor the department, similar to last fall and among the lowest ratings in a decade, the report said.

Here's a look at the study, which polled 1,013 U.S. adults from March 24-29:




