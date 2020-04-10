ST. PAUL — With nonessential businesses shuttered, hundreds of thousands of workers laid off or furloughed and the economy paralyzed, the COVID-19-induced financial hardships are permeating nearly every industry and household. But state data shows that not every Minnesotan is shouldering the burden equally.

On Tuesday, April 14, Minnesota state Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said the state has reached a milestone: At 451,790 applications since March 16, twice as many Minnesotans have applied for unemployment insurance in the past month than in all of 2019.

"The scope and scale of this is stunning," Grove said on a Tuesday conference call. "And of course, those aren't just numbers. Those are real people. ... They have families to take care of and bills to pay."

He said about 14% of Minnesota's eligible workforce is out of work since the pandemic hit the state and Gov. Tim Walz ordered nonessential businesses to close. Walz last week extended his statewide stay-at-home order until May 4.

While certain industries are getting hit harder than others, so are certain demographics. According to DEED data, nearly 55% of applications for unemployment statewide have been from women, compared to 45% from men. In the southwestern region of the state, that disparity is even greater: more than 60% women to under 40% men.

Analyzed by race of applicants, approximately 76% of applicants are white — eight percentage points fewer than the state's total white population, which is just over 84%, per the census.

While 14% of the state labor force is out of work overall, about 12% of white eligible workers have lost work, Grove said. For workers of color, that number is nearly 26%.

Of all unemployment applicants this month, nearly 7% identified as black, according to DEED data — the second-most represented race. In third were Hispanic applicants at 5%, nearly 5% Asian, 2.5% mixed race and 1% Native. Four percent of applicants chose not to identify their race.