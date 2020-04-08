ST. PAUL — As health officials warn the country that the COVID-19 pandemic could last for months and see a resurgence this autumn, Minnesota state officials are floating the idea of mail-in ballots should the pandemic remain a threat through election time.

Days after voters in neighboring Wisconsin donned in face masks and stood in lengthy lines to cast their ballots for Tuesday's primary, Minnesota state legislators on Thursday, April 9 proposed a plan allowing all Minnesota registered voters to automatically vote by mail with prepaid postage, and to expand early voting and registration for upcoming elections.

The proposal, spearheaded by Minnesota Democrats Rep. Jamie Long, D-Minneapolis and Sen. Nick Frentz, D-North Mankato, comes on the heels of Secretary of State Steve Simon's similar proposal to legislators on Wednesday. Long and Frentz on a Thursday conference call were joined by Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chair Ken Martin, who said Minnesotans will likely still be in the thick of COVID-19 mitigation when August primaries and November's general election roll around.

"We have to begin preparing for that fact so our state does not suffer the same fate as Wisconsin," Martin said on Thursday's call. "If action is not going to be taken on the federal level, Minnesota needs to step up and lead the way."

Mail-in ballot proposals have been floated in Congress, as well, but have been met with scrutiny by Republicans, who argue that mailed paper ballots could be manipulated, and that in-person voting remains the most secure method. President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday that mail-in ballots pose "tremendous potential for voter fraud" and that "Republicans should fight very hard" against such proposals.

Several states, including the Republican-majority state of Utah, see most or all of their votes cast by mail and report little fraud.

Also at the federal level, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and others are pushing for increased federal funding to help states expand vote-by-mail and early voting, as well as increased training for poll workers facing novel health and safety obstacles as COVID-19 continues its spread.

On a conference call with bipartisan Senate colleagues and Secretaries of State on Thursday, Klobuchar said voter accessibility, particularly during a pandemic, should not be a partisan issue.

"We all know this is a hard time and we all know there are immediate issues right in front of us," she said, like testing, the need for personal protective equipment and the economy's downward spiral. But "we also have to think beyond the horror of the day, months ahead of us."

"To do that, we have to start planning now because we don't know what the status of this virus will be in November," she said.

Minnesota already allows no-excuse absentee voting, as well as early in-person voting. But the state's current system requires voters to request an absentee ballot be sent to them.

Under Long and Frentz's proposal, should it pass, all voters would automatically be mailed ballots, no request necessary. The ballots would have pre-paid postage to mail back, or they could be dropped off at designated locations. In order to be counted, the ballots would have to be postmarked by election day.

State Rep. Jim Nash, R-Waconia, who is the Republican lead on the House Elections Committee, took particular issue with one part of Long and Frentz's proposal which would allow individuals and community organizations to help voters fill out their ballots, then collect and deliver them on their behalf. Nash in an emailed statement called the practice "ballot-harvesting," and said it allows for potential fraud or electioneering. Current Minnesota law says an agent may collect and deliver up to three ballots on behalf of others.