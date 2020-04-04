BEMIDJI -- In an effort to support Native American communities throughout the country, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $200 million dollars.

Of that amount, $5.9 million has been dedicated for Native American communities in Minnesota. According to a release, HUD is making the dollars available in Indian Housing Block grants.

Of the Minnesota funds, the Red Lake Nation will receive $1.4 million, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe will get $1.22 million and the White Earth Nation will receive $1.01 million. The amount is determined based on a formula that considers local needs and housing units under management by the tribe.

According to the release, the funds can be used for housing development, operation and maintenance, modernization of existing housing, safety activities, crime prevention and services to eligible families and individuals.

"Indian Housing Block Grant funding is an essential tool to help stabilize tribal communities," said Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph Galvan. "Our partners have a vital role to play in our joint efforts during these trying times."

The announcement was one of two recent funding actions taken by HUD for the region. In another release, the federal agency announced that it will provide $10,000 to the HUD authority of Bemidji to assist young adults transitioning out of foster care and who are at risk of homelessness.

"HUD's support allows local housing authorities to focus on helping young people find stable housing that lays the foundation for a successful and a stable life," Galvan said.