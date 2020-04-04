ST. PAUL -- Funding is still available for energy assistance needs in the state, with a deadline of July 1 to apply.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce is encouraging those who're newly unemployed, households with young children, people with disabilities, veterans and seniors to apply, a release said.

The Energy Assistance Program serves households across the state earning less than 50% of the state's median annual income, $52,014, for a family of four. It helps low-income homeowners and renters with energy bills though grant money paid directly to their utility companies and fuel vendors.

On average, the annual grant is $545, with additional funds available for shutoff or emergency fuel delivery situations. Last year, the EAP served nearly 126,000 Minnesota households, the release states. Funds are also available to help eligible homeowners repair or replace malfunctioning heating systems.

"Increasing numbers of Minnesotans are becoming economically vulnerable due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley. "Energy assistance is an important safety net to help our households stay healthy and safe in this challenging time."