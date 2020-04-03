BEMIDJI -- To ensure social distancing continues amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Bemidji City Council is holding its meeting on Monday a bit differently.

Council members will hold their meeting through the online program WebEx. From there, residents will be able to listen to the meeting by phone, watch on the city's public station Channel 2, or live stream it at the city's website.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. with the agenda including updates from Sanford Health and Beltrami County Public Health. The following are options for residents to tune in:

To join the video conference directly, go to www.webex.com and click the join button in the upper right corner. From there, enter the access code 626 946 925 and the password Bemidji56601

To join by phone, dial (408) 418-9388 and use the code 626 946 925 and the password Bemidji56601

For the city's website live stream, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us

Public comments for the meetings are still being accepted. Anyone wanting to address the council can submit their comments by 3 p.m. on Monday, April 6 to cityclerk@ci.bemidji.mn.us. Residents are asked to provide their name and address.

City Hall is now closed, but staff are still answering the phones at (218) 759-3560.