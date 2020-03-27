FARGO — The number of people in North Dakota filing unemployment claims last week topped 12,000, more than double the number from the previous week, which also saw an unprecedented climb.

Figures released by Job Service North Dakota Thursday morning, April 2, show 12,591 people filed jobless claims in the week ending March 28.

Claims started soaring the week that ended on March 21, when 5,976 people filed for benefits in North Dakota. The week prior, which ended on March 14, saw just 521 claims filed.

Unemployment numbers have been climbing nationally since measures started being put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 6.6 million Americans applied for jobless benefits last week, smashing a record set the week before, when about 3.3 million people filed for unemployment, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a statement released Thursday.

Of the 12,591 unemployment filings in North Dakota last week, 3,182 were filed in Cass County, while 1,096 were filed in Grand Forks County and 1,501 were filed in Burleigh County.

The segment of the economy reporting the most lost jobs was the accommodation and food services sector, with 3,435 claims filed, followed by the health care and social assistance category with 1,409.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said on Monday, March 30, that the state counted 20,916 jobless claims over a 12-day span ending on Monday, a number that eclipsed the approximately 20,500 claims filed during all of last year in North Dakota.

The state of Minnesota reported that as of Thursday, 297,397 Minnesotans had applied for unemployment insurance since March 16, and of those, 24,600 came in Wednesday.

Minnesota asked workers applying for unemployment benefits to stagger applications this week based on the last digit of their social security number. As of today, the Department of Employment and Economic Development reported 297,397 Minnesotans filled out unemployment insurance applications. Of those, 24,600 came in yesterday.

A poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation conducted March 25-30 found that approximately four out of 10 Americans reported losing their jobs or work-related income because of the coronavirus crisis, including more than half of part-time workers.

About 80% indicated they felt the U.S. should take measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus while more widespread testing becomes available, even if that means many businesses will have to stay closed.

A large majority, 82%, reported that they are sheltering in place and not leaving home except for essential needs such as food and medical care.

The poll involved a random telephone sample of 1,226 adults.

The margin of sampling error for the poll was plus or minus 3 percentage points.