ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is set to hold his State of the State address Sunday, April 5, from the governor's residence.

The address, which had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to be live-streamed beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Walz last month went into self-quarantine after he was exposed to a security guard with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Walz has not developed symptoms in a little more than a week since entering self-quarantine.

“COVID-19 presents an unprecedented hardship to our state, but Minnesotans always rise to a challenge,” Walz said in a news release. “I look forward to the opportunity to speak directly to Minnesotans during this uncertain time.”

The Department of Health on Wednesday, April 1, reported that 689 Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota of 21,191 people tested. And 17 have died of the disease or complications of it.