ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is reminding residents to watch what they flush.

With people stocking up on supplies like toilet paper amid the coronavirus pandemic, alternatives like paper towels, facial tissues, baby wipes, disposable wipes and other products are certainly going to be considered.

The MPCA is urging everyone to stick to flushing toilet paper and toilet paper only.

"These products — even those labeled 'flushable' -- do not break down like toilet paper and can clog pipes, leading to sewer backups and costly repairs," the MPCA said in a press release.

"Please DO NOT flush items other than TP down the toilet. Place wipes and other products in the trash instead."