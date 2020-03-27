ST. PAUL — All driver exam stations in Minnesota will close at the end of business Friday in response to Gov. Tim Walz’s stay home order to help slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Driver and Vehicle Services Division.

Independent deputy registrar and driver’s license agent offices will also be closed during this time.

Offices will stay closed through April 10, when the executive order is set to expire.

Walz is expected to sign a bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature that includes an extension for Minnesota driver’s license or ID cards that will expire during this time.

The bill will extend expiration dates for two months after the month the peacetime emergency ends for any valid driver’s license, instruction permit, provisional license, operator's permit, limited license and farm work license.