ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday, March 27, reported 52 news cases of the coronavirus in Minnesota and two new deaths, bringing the number of fatalities from the illness to four.

The total comes a day after the second death in the state associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Both Minnesotans to perish from the illness were Ramsey County residents in their 80s. Details about the two Minnesotans who died after contracting the illness were not immediately available Friday.

A stay at home order was hours away from taking effect statewide as health and safety officials rushed to build up more intensive care unit bed space ahead of a projected peak in cases.

Minnesota has now tallied 398 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 14,003 tests processed so far. And health officials say the total is an undercount as tests are limited. Statewide, 34 patients are hospitalized for coronavirus, and as of Thursday, 14 were in an ICU setting. To date, 180 have recovered from COVID-19 in Minnesota and no longer need to be isolated.

An executive order issued earlier in the week by Gov. Tim Walz was set to take effect Friday at 11:59 p.m. requiring all non-exempt Minnesotans to stay home except for essential services. That order is set to remain in effect for at least two weeks and those who violate it could face up to a $1,000 fee or jail time.

Walz has said he doesn't want Minnesotans to be arrested or ticketed under the order if they decide to congregate or travel for "non-essential" purposes but instead hopes people will abide by the latest restriction on social gathering. The governor has said the order is needed to give the state time to build up bed space for those projected to become critically ill.

State projections show that 2 million Minnesotans will likely contract COVID-19, most with mild symptoms and as many as 300,000 could require hospitalization. And 100,000 of those hospitalized are projected to require intensive care to fight off the disease, computer models of COVID-19 impact in other states and countries, show.

Without any mitigation efforts in the state, 74,000 people could be expected to die of the illness, state models show. But Minnesota has taken actions to mitigate social interactions and potential spread by closing schools, restaurants and other businesses, likely decreasing the number that could perish from COVID-19.

State officials have not yet shared publicly the number of Minnesotans they expect could die with the current mitigation measures and with the stay at home order set to take effect.

The state's model forecasted that at current transmission rates and health care capacity variables, ICU beds in the state could fill up within 11 weeks, three weeks before a projected peak for infections was set to materialize statewide. Walz's stay at home order aims to slow the timeline, pushing the statewide peak from late April to mid-August.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.

MDH COVID-19 hotline: (651) 201-3920.

School and childcare hotline: (651) 297-1304 or (800) 657-3504.

MDH COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.