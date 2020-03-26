BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County License Center has altered its operations in response to the changing coronavirus situation.

The center, located in the Beltrami County Administration Building at 701 Minnesota Ave. NW, is now closed to the public. Additionally, the state has ordered all of its services to halt in response to Gov. Walz "stay at home" order, to begin at the end of Friday's business hours.

The License Center will have a drop box on the north side of the office's parking lot. Residents can enclose their renewal notice, vehicle insurance information, return address and payment. The renewals will be processed once the "stay at home" order is lifted.

According to an update from the county, the office is no longer processing any driver's license applications or other in-person services at this time. Residents with questions are asked to call (218) 333-4148.

While the county's office is closed, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the Bemidji Drivers and Vehicle Safety exam station at 111 Second St. is still open, but no road tests are available.

