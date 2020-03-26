BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners convened for a special meeting Tuesday in order to close all of its facilities to the public except for rare moments.

According to County Administrator Kay Mack, while the government unit will continue to provide its services, business will only be conducted online or by phone whenever possible. There will only be some appointments on a limited basis in areas away from other employees going forward.

"The motion that they made gives the administration flexibility to change the policy as new information becomes available and for the board to call another meeting," Mack said. "We're holding another meeting next Tuesday, mainly to discuss the economic impact to the community and what the county can do, either politically or financially."

The solid waste and demolition landfill site will remain open. The county's housing probation office and Judicial Center are also staying open to a limited degree.

The following offices will now be closed, but communication remains open via the listed contact numbers:

Court administration, (218) 333-4120

Economic assistance, (218) 333-8300

Environmental Services Department, (218) 333-4158

Geographic information systems and Mapping Department, (218) 333-8457

Highway Department, (218) 333-8173

Law enforcement, non-emergency line, (218) 333-9111

Law enforcement, records division, (218) 333-4187

License Center, (218) 333-4148

Natural Resource Management, (218) 333-4210

Public Health, (218) 333-8140

Real estate and tax services, (218) 333-4138

Social Services, (218) 333-4223

Veteran Services Office, (218) 333-4178

For information on the county's full response, including a live feed of updates from Beltrami County Emergency Management, visit https://covid-19-response-beltramicounty.hub.arcgis.com/.

