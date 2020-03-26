BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners convened for a special meeting Tuesday in order to close all of its facilities to the public except for rare moments.
According to County Administrator Kay Mack, while the government unit will continue to provide its services, business will only be conducted online or by phone whenever possible. There will only be some appointments on a limited basis in areas away from other employees going forward.
"The motion that they made gives the administration flexibility to change the policy as new information becomes available and for the board to call another meeting," Mack said. "We're holding another meeting next Tuesday, mainly to discuss the economic impact to the community and what the county can do, either politically or financially."
The solid waste and demolition landfill site will remain open. The county's housing probation office and Judicial Center are also staying open to a limited degree.
The following offices will now be closed, but communication remains open via the listed contact numbers:
- Court administration, (218) 333-4120
- Economic assistance, (218) 333-8300
- Environmental Services Department, (218) 333-4158
- Geographic information systems and Mapping Department, (218) 333-8457
- Highway Department, (218) 333-8173
- Law enforcement, non-emergency line, (218) 333-9111
- Law enforcement, records division, (218) 333-4187
- License Center, (218) 333-4148
- Natural Resource Management, (218) 333-4210
- Public Health, (218) 333-8140
- Real estate and tax services, (218) 333-4138
- Social Services, (218) 333-4223
- Veteran Services Office, (218) 333-4178
For information on the county's full response, including a live feed of updates from Beltrami County Emergency Management, visit https://covid-19-response-beltramicounty.hub.arcgis.com/.
