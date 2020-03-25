ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz took steps to further curtail social activity and limit the spread of the coronavirus on Wednesday, March 25, by ordering Minnesotans to stay inside their homes and not leave unless necessary.

Walz made details of his stay-at-home executive order public on Wednesday afternoon as cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, continue to be confirmed amid the global pandemic. Earlier in the day, the state Department of Health reported an updated case count of 287.

The order forbids Minnesotans, many of whom are already confined to their homes because of the pandemic, from venturing outside with several exceptions. A separate executive order signed Wednesday extends the closure of bars, restaurants and other types of small businesses until May 1, though food service providers will still be allowed to maintain their takeout and delivery options.

Walz also reauthorized the order for schools to go online-only so that it will remain in effect until May 4.

How long will it last?

Walz's stay-at-home order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 27, and expire at 5 p.m. April 10. The order can be extended.

Gov. Tim Walz's stay at home order by inforumdocs on Scribd

Who can still go to work?

Any Minnesotan who can work from home is encouraged to do so, according to the order's text. Exempt from the stay-at-home mandate, however, are those working in what state and federal regulators have identified as "critical sectors" for which remote work may not be feasible.

Those include:

Health care and public health, as well as home care and child care

Law enforcement, public safety and first-response agencies, as well as corrections, probation and animal control agencies

Emergency shelters, including those for the homeless and victims of domestic violence, as well as halfway houses

Food and agriculture

News media and communications

Energy

Water and wastewater

Critical manufacturing

Transportation and logistics, including public transit, auto dealers, warehouses and truckers

Financial services, including banks, credit unions and insurance companies

Hotels, motels and building maintenance

Legal services

Laundry services

Animal shelters and veterinarians

Questions about critical sectors can be emailed to criticalsectors@state.mn.us.

What will be open and what will be closed?

Minnesotans will still be able to go to the following after the order takes effect:

Hospitals

Clinics

The state Legislature

Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, bakeries and take-out restaurants

Liquor stores

Child care facilities

News organization offices

Gas stations

Funeral homes

Banks

Hardware stores

Post offices

The following will be closed:

Dine-in restaurants, bars and nightclubs

Entertainment venues, including movie theaters and bowling alleys

Gyms and fitness studios

Zoos and museums

Concert halls

Country clubs

Salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors

When can I go outside?

During the two weeks that the order is in effect, Minnesotans can still leave their homes to do the following:

To go to the grocery store, pharmacy and gas station

To walk, bike, hike, fish, hunt and run

To care for a friend, family member, loved one or pet sheltered in another household

To seek help with or shelter from a household emergency or domestic violence situation

To move between emergency shelters if stable housing is unavailable

To travel into and out of Minnesota, including out-of-state work

Is there a penalty for not following the order?

Yes. Anybody who violates the order could face a fine of $1,000 and up to 90 days imprisonment.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.

This version has been updated to correct the time the order goes into effect.