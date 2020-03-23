BEMIDJI -- With Beltrami County offices closed, residents are being asked to conduct their documentation business via mail.

The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners decided to close the government's facility in response to the coronavirus starting Tuesday, meaning in-person meetings will be rare, a release said. As a result, those looking to visit the License Center at the County Administration Building will now have to do so without in-person visits.

The License Center is responsible for serving the public in the areas of vehicle documents, driver's licensing, and statistical transactions such as birth certificates. According to its website, the office has an estimated turnaround time of one to two days.

For vehicle tabs, renewals can be mailed in with the registration form, insurance information, driver's license number, address, telephone number and the required payment.

The office accepts mail orders, checks and credit or debit card payments. With the latter, there is a 2.49% service fee. For Department of Natural Resources renewals, the registration form and required payment are also required, with the same payment methods applied.

For birth certificates, death certificates, marriage certificates, ministry filings, notary filings, marriage licenses and driver's licenses, residents can obtain the documents online, and then print them out to mail. Those forms are available at www.co.beltrami.mn.us/Departments/License.

Residents can mail forms to the License Center's address, 701 Minnesota Ave. NW, Suite 100 in Bemidji, Minn., 56601. The office can also be reached by phone at (218) 333-4148 or by fax at (218) 333-8352.

Meanwhile, at the Driver and Vehicle Services Exam Station in Bemidji, business is continuing with the exception of road tests. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety's DVS division has cancelled all road tests through March 27.

According to the DVS website, any customer whose appointment is cancelled because of COVID-19 will be given priority when rescheduling returns. The Bemidji DVS station is located at 111 Second St. and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday with knowledge tests until 3:45 p.m. The office can be reached at (218) 308-2940.