SEOUL, South Korea — A Moorhead woman, Pvt. 1st Class Marissa Jo Gloria, was found dead in an Army barracks at Camp Humphreys here on Saturday, March 21, according to a story published Tuesday by the military newspaper Stars and Stripes .

Gloria, a combat engineer with the 2nd Infantry Division sustainment brigade, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical staff, according to Stars and Stripes.

Gloria's death remains under investigation, according to the story, which also cited a military spokesman who took the unusual step of ruling out any connection to the coronavirus.

“There was no illness, and she did not present any COVID-19 related symptoms,” Lt. Col. Martyn Crighton told Stars and Stripes.

Gloria joined the Army in Fargo in January 2019, and she was assigned to the sustainment brigade after completing training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Gloria arrived at Camp Humphreys last April, according to Stars and Stripes, which cited a news release.

According to Stars and Stripes, Lt. Col. Robert Dion, commander of the brigade’s 11th Engineer Battalion, expressed condolences:

“Marissa was a key member of the Jungle Cats Battalion. We are all deeply saddened by the loss and will keep her family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”