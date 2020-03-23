ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz is set to self-quarantine after becoming exposed to someone with COVID-19, the illness stemming from coronavirus, the governor tweeted Monday, March 23.

Walz said he would begin working from home after he was near someone with the illness. He said he has not had any symptoms and would continue taking actions to limit the disease's spread in Minnesota.

A member of the governor's security detail tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday night and as a precaution, Walz said he would remain in self-quarantine for 14 days, through April 6. The news came just ahead of an announcement that 66 new cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, had been reported in Minnesota bringing the state's total cases to 235.

The increase marked the largest single-day increase in positive tests to date. The state Department of Health had not yet posted the total number of tests as of Monday morning.

"After learning I had contact with someone who has COVID-19, I plan to lead by example and work from home," Walz said on Twitter. "I currently have no symptoms and will continue working tirelessly to combat the spread of COVID-19."

Health officials on Sunday said the state test totals likely undercount the number of individuals with the disease. And they said there could be several times that the number of cases in the state that haven't been reported.

Limited supplies of tests for COVID-19 have hampered officials' efforts to assess how widespread the illness is in Minnesota.

“Those of us who are able to work from home must do so out of respect to our health care professionals, first responders, pharmacists, grocers, child care providers, and all Minnesotans who are working to keep us safe during this crisis," Walz said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Walz told reporters that his office was taking additional precautionary measures like keeping the governor and lieutenant governor in separate areas in the event one contracted the illness.

Also on Monday, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said on social media that her brother had died after contracting COVID-19 and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar reported that her husband had become infected and was battling pneumonia at a hospital in Virginia.

Health officials at 2 p.m. are set to discuss the findings and outline additional steps they're taking to limit the disease's spread. Walz's spokesman said he will not issue a shelter-in-place order on Monday.

Governors in Michigan and Wisconsin on Monday announced that they would issue shelter-in-place orders set to begin there on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The CDC COVID-19 symptom checklist is here.

MDH COVID-19 hotline: (651) 201-3920.

School and childcare hotline: (651) 297-1304 or (800) 657-3504.

MDH COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.

